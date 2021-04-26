Megyn Kelly Asks Hollywood ‘How’s All That Incessant, Insufferable, Woke, Depressing Lecturing’ Going Amid Massive Oscars’ Ratings Drop

Megyn Kelly asked Hollywood how its “incessant, insufferable woke” and “depressing lecturing” was going after the Oscars’ ratings hit an all-time new low in a post Monday.

“How’s all that incessant, insufferable woke, depressing lecturing via film, interviews, social media [and] at the actual, awful awards show going, Hollywood?” Kelly tweeted Monday to her millions of followers.

“Oscars Ratings Plummet by 58 Percent in overall, down 64% in younger audience,” the former Fox News host added. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

Megyn’s post included an article in Variety magazine reviewing the drop in viewership for this year’s ceremony. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

The outlet noted, an average of 9.85 million viewers tuned in for the 93rd Academy Awards show on Sunday night, which is a drop of more than 58 percent compared to last year, per Nielsen Live+Same Day preliminary national numbers. The decline represents a drop off of 13.75 million viewers in the last year for the annual awards show.

In the coveted age demographic of adults 18-49, the awards show scored a 1.9 rating in the fast national ratings. That is a drop of more than 64 percent compared to the 2020 Oscars broadcast.

In comparison, the 92nd Academy Awards scored a 5.3 rating in that key demographic with 23.6 million viewers, according to the night’s time-zone adjusted fast national charts.