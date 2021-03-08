Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal

Megyn Kelly reacted to Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview on Monday, pointing out that Markle “covered herself in blood diamonds” while claiming not to be into the “grandeur” of being a royal.

“She [Megan Markle] goes onto say, I don’t believe in any of the grandeur,” Kelly explained during her appearance on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

WATCH:

“There’s an article already up on the New York Post here in the States that’s saying this is the person who had Clooney and Oprah at her wedding even though she didn’t even know them, and then covered herself in blood diamonds from a Saudi prince, so like, spare us that you’re not into any of the grandeur,” Kelly said. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

“And then while she’s spinning this tale about how tough she had it in the castle,” she continued. “How lonely she was in the castle.”

Kelly then accused Markle’s interview of being “peppered” with “compliments” and called the former “Suits” actress “totally un-self-aware,” Page Six reported.

“What I saw tonight was somebody who is totally un-self-aware, completely unaware of how she sounded,” Kelly shared. “Like, ‘I wasn’t planning on saying anything shocking, except for my husband’s racist family almost drove me to suicidal thoughts while I was pregnant with my baby.'”

Last week Markle reportedly wore a pair of drop earrings gifted to her by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during her and Harry’s trip to Fiji in 2018, three weeks after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. At the time, Kensington Palace said the earrings had been “borrowed” but did not disclose more information.