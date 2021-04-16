Megyn Kelly Sends Warning To Heads Of Schools Shoving ‘Critical Race Theory Down The Throats Of Their Students’

Megyn Kelly warned educators that their jobs were not necessarily safe after reports surfaced the head of New York’s Dalton school, Jim Best, was out.

“A warning to all Heads of School determined to re-racialize their schools [and] shove Critical Race Theory down the throats of their students: if the head of Dalton can get fired for this insanity, so can you,” the former Fox News host tweeted to her many followers on Friday.

“Stop the hateful division,” she added. The post included a retweet that read, “BREAKING: Jim Best is out as headmaster of the Dalton School.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Elizabeth Warren ‘Scored A Goal Against Herself’ With DNA Test)

BREAKING: Jim Best is out as headmaster of the Dalton School. Knew this one was coming. He totally deserved it, but I wonder if the board was just upset at all the publicity. — Scott C. Johnston (@SJohnston60) April 16, 2021

A Bloomberg article published earlier in the day said Best was out at the New York private school after 16 years following backlash from parents over the school’s latest diversity and inclusion efforts.

The outlet noted some of those steps included things like donating 50% of fundraising dollars to New York’s public schools if Dalton fails to meet diversity metrics and the teaching of classes centered on “race, identity, difference, and social justice.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

Critical race theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue the goal of “Anti-racism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Aly Jeddy, President of the Board of Trustees, said Ellen Stein will serve as interim head for the next academic year after Best shared in a note to parents that he was leaving.

Annual tuition at the school runs up to $54,180 and Best had also faced criticism from parents over the lack of education their kids received during the pandemic.