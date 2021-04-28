Editorial

Jill Biden Turns Heads In Black Floral Dress At Joint Session Of Congress

President Biden Delivers First Address To Joint Session Of Congress

(Photo by Michael Reynolds - POOL/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Jill Biden definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a pretty floral dress for a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

(Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked striking in the long-sleeve black dress, with sheer sleeves that went down to her knees as waited for President Joe Biden’s address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

(Photo by Michael Reynolds - POOL/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair and a matching black floral print face mask. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett tweeted that the dress looked very similar to the one FLOTUS wore on Inauguration night.

“@FLOTUS tonight appears to be wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, similar in style and similar floral appliqués to the Hearst dress she wore on Inauguration night,” Bennett tweeted.