Jill Biden Turns Heads In Black Floral Dress At Joint Session Of Congress

Jill Biden definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a pretty floral dress for a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

The first lady looked striking in the long-sleeve black dress, with sheer sleeves that went down to her knees as waited for President Joe Biden’s address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the great look with loose hair and a matching black floral print face mask. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett tweeted that the dress looked very similar to the one FLOTUS wore on Inauguration night.

. @FLOTUS tonight appears to be wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, similar in style and similar floral appliqués to the Hearst dress she wore on Inauguration night. pic.twitter.com/Y137vqFdsp — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 29, 2021

