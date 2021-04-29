Rose Namajunas Rips Social Media During Outstanding Interview With Ariel Helwani

UFC star Rose Namajunas understands that she has a special connection with her fans, and she doesn’t seem to love social media.

The star MMA fighter and newly-crowned champion sat down Wednesday for a great interview with Ariel Helwani, and she touched on how fans appreciate her authenticity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas)

Namajunas, who is coming off a monster win over Zhang Weili at UFC 261, talked about how during the era of social media, “it’s easy to portray yourself as something that you’re not.” Rose has always kept it real, and that’s why the fans love her.

Watch her explain the connection she has with fans and her huge win in the video below.

How could anyone not love and appreciate Thug Rose? She’s one of the best people in all of sports, and she proves it time and time again.

As I have said about a small handful of other celebrities, the world craves authenticity. For example, Instagram is mostly people faking their lives to make people think they’re happier than they are. It’s sad, but it’s true.

Meanwhile, Rose had no issues breaking down in tears in front of the country after defeating Weili to get the belt back. That’s the kind of authenticity you can’t put a price on and people are drawn to that.

Rose Namajunas teared up after winning the strawweight title at #UFC261 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/KsnCTYOIOS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

I sincerely hope Rose sticks around in the UFC for as long as possible. She’s meant to be a superstar, and the sport is simply better when she’s flying high.