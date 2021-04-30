REPORT: Rep. Gaetz’s Alleged Wingman Writes Confession Claiming Pair Had Sex With Underage Girl

Joel Greenberg, the alleged wingman for Matt Gaetz under federal indictment, has reportedly written a “confession letter” which claimed the Florida representative paid for several sexual activities, including with a 17-year-old girl.

In the “confession letter” obtained by The Daily Beast, Greenberg reportedly claimed that on several occasions, “gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls” via Venmo, Cash App or other methods of payment in exchange for sexual favors.”

Gaetz was first accused in March of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl by The New York Times. He had previously denied the accusation and claimed he was the target of an extortion plot by a “disgruntled Department of Justice employee.”

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Beast has obtained a confession letter that Joel Greenberg wrote while working with Roger Stone to obtain a pardon… and it directly implicates Matt Gaetz https://t.co/hJNkkmnudq — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 30, 2021

Greenberg reportedly claimed that he and Gaetz learned that the 17-year-old was underage in 2017, after previously believing she was 19 at the time, The Daily Beast reported.

The pair reportedly cut ties with the 17-year-old until she turned of legal age, at which time it is Gaetz sent $900 in two Venmo transactions to Greenberg with one allegedly meant for the girl, according to The Daily Beast.

Greenberg also admitted, according to The Daily Beast, that he had facilitated and paid for Gaetz’s interactions with college students, saying that it was “not uncommon” for the pair to pay the girls financially.

The letter also reportedly claimed that Greenberg had reached out to high-profile Donald Trump associate Roger Stone to secure a pardon from the former President, The Daily Beast reported. (RELATED: ‘Uniquely Situated’: Lawyer For Matt Gaetz Associate Makes Ominous Statement About Possible Plea Deal)

Jose Pagliery, a political investigations reporter for The Daily Beast, says he’s obtained a “confession letter,” from Rep. Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg which he suggests the congressman paid for sex with a minor. pic.twitter.com/ZiV8YPepF1 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 30, 2021

“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement, They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage,” Greenberg repotedly wrote to Stone in December, according to The Daily Beast.

Greenberg had also reportedly authored many drafts of the letter in an effort to obtain a pardon, according to The Daily Beast, who said they verified the drafts through an independent forensic document examiner.

Gaetz has recently been the center of a House Ethics Committee investigation as a result of the accusations.