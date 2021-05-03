Amazon Prime Will Exclusively Broadcast ‘Thursday Night Football’ Starting In 2022

Amazon Prime will be the home of “Thursday Night Football” very soon.

According to a Monday release from the NFL, the popular video platform “will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2022 season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Amazon Prime was originally scheduled to take over “TNF” starting in 2023, but the move has been bumped up a year.

For the 2021 NFL season, games will air on Fox.

As I’ve said many times before, streaming is the next great frontier for sporting events. Sites like Amazon Prime and Netflix are flush with cash, and they can 100% compete with the traditional outlets for sporting rights.

“Thursday Night Football” moving to Prime is a sign that things are 100% changing, and they’re not going to stop changing.

Personally, I’m all in on streaming jumping more and more into sporting events. I’m all for it. We all already have these apps. There’s no reason they can’t show sports.

Embrace the change in this specific situation!