The Buffalo Bills Pick Up Josh Allen’s Fifth-Year Option

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass while pressured by Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Josh Allen will be with the Buffalo Bills for at least a couple more seasons.

The Bills announced Monday morning that the team has exercised the fifth-year option on the rising star quarterback’s rookie contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how much will Allen now make in 2022? According to Joe Buscaglia, his salary will be in the ballpark of $23 million.

This was a very easy call for the Bills to make. Allen is one of the fastest rising stars in the NFL, and he’s due for a huge contract in the near future.

By exercising his fifth-year option, the Bills are more or less just buying themselves extra time until his long term deal is figured out.

 

Will that deal get done prior to the 2022 season getting underway? Most likely, but if it doesn’t, paying Josh Allen $23 million is still one hell of a steal.

If you’re a fan of the Bills, you have to be very happy right now.