The Buffalo Bills Pick Up Josh Allen’s Fifth-Year Option

Josh Allen will be with the Buffalo Bills for at least a couple more seasons.

The Bills announced Monday morning that the team has exercised the fifth-year option on the rising star quarterback’s rookie contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve exercised the fifth year option on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cbpOqTXVce — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 3, 2021

Just how much will Allen now make in 2022? According to Joe Buscaglia, his salary will be in the ballpark of $23 million.

The #Bills have officially bumped up their cap figure for 2022. The 5th year option for both QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds have been exercised. The projected 2022 costs are ~$23 million for Allen and ~$13 million for Edmunds. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) May 3, 2021

This was a very easy call for the Bills to make. Allen is one of the fastest rising stars in the NFL, and he’s due for a huge contract in the near future.

By exercising his fifth-year option, the Bills are more or less just buying themselves extra time until his long term deal is figured out.

Will that deal get done prior to the 2022 season getting underway? Most likely, but if it doesn’t, paying Josh Allen $23 million is still one hell of a steal.

If you’re a fan of the Bills, you have to be very happy right now.