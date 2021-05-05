Damian Lillard Is Not Happy The Trail Blazers Can’t Have Fans At Games

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn’t happy about fans being banned from games.

Currently, the Trail Blazers aren't allowed to have fans at games during the coronavirus pandemic, but that could change as early as Wednesday.

However, the change can’t come fast enough for Lillard, who tweeted his displeasure with the situation late Tuesday afternoon.

“So we gone be the only damn team in the whole league with no fans,” the NBA star tweeted to his followers.

So we gone be the only damn team in the whole league with no fans . — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 4, 2021

His teammate CJ McCollum joined in on the conversation and replied with, “Wonder why we got a better record on the road.”

Wonder why we got a better record on the road ???? https://t.co/2axVRj9xIv — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 4, 2021

As of the end of April, pretty much every team in the league had some level of fans in attendance. Only the Trail Blazers, Thunder, Bulls (getting changed May 7) and Kings aren’t allowing fans, according to TickPick.com.

So, clearly Lillard has a point when it comes to the Trail Blazers being in a very small group of teams not allowing fans, despite the fact they’re not the only one.

Hopefully, fans are let in soon. I think it’s been more than proven that we can do things safely, and it’s time to get back to living. If the vast majority of the league can have fans, then the Trail Blazers can too.