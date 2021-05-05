Upset Giants Fan Punches Holes In The Wall After The Eagles Draft DeVonta Smith

A fan of the New York Giants has gone viral for his reaction to the Eagles drafting DeVonta Smith.

In a video tweeted by @b1ackschefter, a fan lost his damn mind when Philadelphia drafted Smith with the 10th overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was he upset, but he was pissed off that he punched multiple holes in the wall. Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Giants fan punches two holes in the wall over Eagles taking Devonta Smith — His wife wasn’t too happy about that… pic.twitter.com/Q1n2aRIFIW — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) May 4, 2021

A+ reaction from the guy once his wife got up. She’s yelling at him to get upstairs, and he couldn’t care less.

Lady, do you not understand what happened? A divisional opponent just gained arguably the best receiver in the draft.

Not only did they get a weapon, but he’s so important that the Eagles traded up to get the former Alabama star! He’s going to terrorize the Giants.

As a wife, you should be concerned about your husband’s mental state. Forget the wall. The wall doesn’t hang banners and win Super Bowls. The wall isn’t going to bring your husband joy forever.

How about a little less yelling and maybe asking if he could use some more wings or beer to turn his attitude around.

Stay strong, my man. As a fan of the Lions, trust me when I say I understand the pain of watching draft failures year after year.*

*Lions had a great draft this year. First time in a very long time I can say that.