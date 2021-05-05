‘I Don’t Understand Republicans’ — Tacos In Hand, Biden Responds To GOP’s Effort To Remove Cheney From Leadership

President Joe Biden weighed in on the infighting between House Republicans and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, saying he does not understand the party Wednesday.

Biden was asked about Republicans’ attacks on Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022 and who has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump and continuing to be vocal about her disdain for the former president. A number of Republicans have come out against Cheney staying in her role as House Republican Conference chair, saying she needs to be replaced.

“I don’t understand the Republicans,” Biden said to reporters when leaving a Washington, D.C. Mexican restaurant to discuss his $1.9 trillion economic relief bill.

WATCH:

Q: “What did you get?” President Biden: “Tacos and some enchiladas.” Q: “Do you have any comments on the efforts to oust Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership post?”@POTUS: “I don’t understand the Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/ZWrOcPhlsb — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trashed Cheney before a Tuesday interview, saying she has real problems and that he has had it with her.

McCarthy was recently caught on a hot microphone before a hit with “Fox & Friends,” where he said Republicans are not concerned about Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, rather noting the concerns about her ability to serve as conference chair. But, McCarthy had some different words about Cheney off-air.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy told Steve Doocy off-air before the interview, Axios reported. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.” (RELATED: ‘I Think She’s Got Real Problems’: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Rep. Liz Cheney)

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney as the House Republican Conference chair Wednesday. Trump released a statement, saying Stefanik should replace Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican, calling Cheney a “warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership.” (RELATED: Trump Supports Rep. Elise Stefanik To Replace Liz Cheney As House GOP Conference Chair)

The Wyoming Republican Party censured Cheney in February over her vote to impeach Trump.