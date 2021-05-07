Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red Coat Dress For Launch Of New Book

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat dress for the launch of her new book.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the bright red button up number that went down past her knees during her visit to the National Portrait Gallery archive in honor of the publication of her "Hold Still" book in London.

She completed the look with loose hair, taupe high heels and a matching clutch.

In some of the photos, we see Middleton during her visit to Royal London Hospital where she learns about how the hospital uses art to benefit its staff and patients.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

A short time later, Kensington Palace shared a great picture of the duchess in the red coat placing copies of the book around the United Kingdom.

The caption next to the post read, in part, “Let the search begin!” We’ve joined @bookfairies_uk for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.”

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.