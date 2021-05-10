Man Arrested For Firebombing Police Station In Latest Attack Against Law Enforcement

Police arrested a man who allegedly firebombed the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga station on Sunday, NBC 4 reported Monday.

NEW: LAPD’s Topanga Division station was firebombed Sunday morning at about 1am. A source sent me this video, which shows a suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail against the doors. LAPD tells me officers witnessed it and chased the suspect down. Suspect is now in custody @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gTozeuDwsR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021

The 24-year-old Los Angeles resident, Jonathan Rosin, allegedly ignited the device at about 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in Canoga Park, authorities told NBC 4. (RELATED: Latino Street Gang Leader Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Firebombing Black Families’ Homes)

Police told Daily Caller that Rosin allegedly lit and threw a Molotov cocktail – a glass bottle with a rag and flammable liquid – at the front window. Multiple LAPD personnel witnessed this occurrence on the station’s security system, according to police.

In the video, about 20 seconds after the explosion, several police offices opened the doors next to where the explosion occurred and searched the premises.

One of the LAPD supervisors extinguished the fire, police told Daily Caller.

Police said there was a foot pursuit of the suspect immediately after the incident before he was taken into custody.

Rosin was “booked on suspicion of igniting an explosive device and is being held on $500,000 bail,” police told NBC 4.