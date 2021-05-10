REVIEW: Hulu’s New Documentary ‘Sasquatch’ Is Outstanding

Hulu’s new documentary “Sasquatch” is a great series.

A couple weeks back, I saw a decent amount of buzz being generated online about the documentary from investigative journalist David Holthouse. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

At first, I thought it had to be one of those D-grade documentaries where people run around hunting for mythical creatures.

It’s not like that at all. The series revolves around the gruesome murder of three people in the Emerald Triangle, which is a weed hotspot in California, in the early 1990s.

A witness to the situation claimed that the very real deaths were caused by Bigfoot. This is where the series starts.

Obviously, Bigfoot didn’t tear three people apart because that’d be ridiculous. However, somebody seemingly got away with a murder of three people and nobody knows why.

I’m only one episode in, but I’m already completely hooked. Some of the interviews with people who claim to have seen a Sasquatch are just laugh-out-loud funny.

I’m not sure it’s a coincidence an area known for weed has people who think they’ve witnessed the mythical animal. I’m pretty sure there might be a connection to being blazed out of your mind and also believing in Sasquatch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

At the same time, three people were killed nearly 30 years ago, and nobody knows why or how it happened through the first episode.

That’s what has captivated me. I need to know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Duplass (@markduplass)

If you haven’t already checked out “Sasquatch,” I’d suggest that you do ASAP. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret the decision.