Supply Disruptions Trigger Sauce Rationing At Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced last Tuesday that the company will be limiting the number of sauce packets issued to customers due to a shortage of their trademark sauces.

The company attributed the shortage to supply chain issues plaguing the hospitality sector as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Penn Live.

Chick-fil-A sets sauce limit as industry-wide shortage hits chain https://t.co/BjDF1fOXoP — PennLive.com (@PennLive) May 11, 2021

“Due to industry wide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience,” read an announcement from Chick-fil-A’s app and website.

Patrons of the fast-food franchise will be restricted to one sauce packet per entrée, two packets per meal and three packets for every 30-piece nugget order, according to an email sent to customers obtained by WTRF. Despite the shortage, 8 oz. bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature sauce are still for sale at a number of retail locations, according to Penn Live. (RELATED: In Wake Of Gas Shortage, ‘Fox & Friends’ Asks Why Biden Shuttered Keystone When Energy Sec. Admitted ‘Pipe Is Best’)

Chick-fil-A’s announcement follows growing concerns of inflation related to President Joe Biden’s proposed multi-trillion dollar spending packages. The most recent spending bill that was passed into law was Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan. (RELATED: Consumer Prices Increase 4.2% To The Highest Level Since 2008)

After the lower-than-expected April jobs report, Republicans have attempted to link the recent labor shortage in the hospitality sector to the American Rescue Plan’s enhanced benefits. Biden’s critics have also cited the recent spike in the costs of consumer goods such as lumber as evidence of inflation.

Chick-fil-A did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.