REPORT: The Green Bay Packers Are Signing Quarterback Blake Bortles

David Hookstead
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly signing quarterback Blake Bortles.

According to Tom Pelissero, the team is signing Bortles to a contract amid on-going chaos with current starter Aaron Rodgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial terms of the deal aren’t known at this time.

You know what this decision tells me? Aaron Rodgers is likely gone and there’s a realistic chance Jordan Love isn’t as great as some people want to believe.

If Love was ready to dominate, then Blake Bortles wouldn’t be coming into town as an insurance policy. In terms of backups, he’s about as good as they get.

This situation in Green Bay really looks like it’s out of control. We have Aaron Rodgers pretty much refusing to play, nobody on the planet seems to know if Jordan Love can win games and a proven veteran with starting experience is now joining the team.

Yeah, if that doesn’t convince you Rodgers is probably gone, I don’t know what will.

Buckle up if you’re a fan of the Packers because things are about to get wild.