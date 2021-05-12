Republican Sean Parnell, Army Veteran And Former Congressional Candidate, Announces Run For U.S. Senate In Pennsylvania

After narrowly losing a congressional race in November 2020, Republican Sean Parnell announced on Tuesday that he is throwing his hat back into the ring.

A Pittsburgh native and former Army Captain who was wounded while fighting in Afghanistan, Parnell officially launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania currently held by incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring in 2022 after two terms.

It’s official: I’m running for Senate here in Pennsylvania to take back the majority and stand up for America. If you believe the greatness of America is worth fighting for, join the Platoon & donate today! Together we will save the American experiment ???????? https://t.co/p5HqLd8RYM pic.twitter.com/tWkEgyWxHp — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 12, 2021

“As Infantry Captain, I fought to defend this country from those that would do us harm. In the U.S. Senate, I’ll fight to ensure all of our little ones have the right to live their version of the American Dream. I’ve led some of America’s finest warriors in battle, and I’m ready to bring that leadership to Washington,” Parnell wrote on his campaign website.

“Today the fight for freedom is not on a battlefield overseas. Now the fight to preserve the fundamental things that make us Americans will be won or lost here at home … Will we cherish our freedoms? Or will we submit to a government that tells us how to live, what to drive, who to worship, and what to think,” the purple heart and bronze star recipient added in his campaign launch ad.

A political novice when he announced his 2020 campaign for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional district, Parnell attracted significant media attention, received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, and went on to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

He ultimately failed to unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb, losing by just over two points in a suburban swing district in Allegheny County. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Reportedly Encouraged Sean Parnell To Run In ‘Safer’ District Rather Than Challenge Democrat Conor Lamb)

So far, eight other Republican candidates have been officially registered in the 2022 election, according to Ballotpedia.