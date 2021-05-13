Buccaneers Vs. Patriots Sets The Record For The Most Expensive Regular Season Game In NFL History

Tickets are absurdly expensive for the week four matchup between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

According to The Action Network, Tom Brady’s October 3 return to Foxborough is the most expensive secondary market regular season ticket in the history of the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On the site TickPick, the average ticket costs $2,740.

Tom Brady’s return to New England is the highest priced regular season NFL game on the secondary market of all time…and it’s not even close https://t.co/hPMC5rKR4k — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 13, 2021

According to The Action Network, the only regular season matchup in the history of sports in America with a more expensive ticket was when Zion Williamson and Duke played UNC.

That was the game in which Zion famously broke his shoe.

The only regular season game in any sport that had a higher get in price on the secondary market than what the Bucs-Patriots is selling for right now? #8 UNC at #1 Duke, Feb. 20, 2019. Get-in was more than $2,000 a ticket. 33 seconds in…. pic.twitter.com/Y6M91ctRW4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 13, 2021

As I said earlier today, if there’s ever been a more hyped regular season game in the history of the NFL, I certainly don’t remember it.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Now, he’s coming back with the Buccaneers to play the team that he led for two decades.

If you’re not excited about this matchup, then I have to wonder whether or not you’re even truly a fan.

It’s going to be an electric night under the lights up in New England. I can’t wait!