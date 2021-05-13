The Patriots And Buccaneers Will Play October 3 In Foxborough

The Patriots and Buccaneers officially have a matchup on the books during the 2021 season.

When the schedule was released Wednesday night, it was revealed that Tom Brady and the Bucs will travel up to Foxborough to play his former team October 3 during week four.

If there’s a more highly-anticipated regular season game in recent memory, I certainly can’t think of it.

In terms of a regular season matchup, this has to be the best game we’ve had a long time.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before leaving town and heading to the Bucs. As soon as he arrived, he turned the franchise into a dominant team and won another ring during his first season there.

At the same time, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs. Now, Brady will square up against Bill Belichick in a primetime matchup.

If this doesn’t make you excited, then I don’t know what will.

I can’t wait to see the TV ratings this game draws on “Sunday Night Football.” It’s obviously not going to match the Super Bowl, but the numbers will probably be close to a major playoff game.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins. Brady vs. Belichick is the kind of game fans dream about.