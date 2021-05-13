Instagram Model Claims Quintez Cephus Stole Her Stuff And Cheated

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus is getting flamed on social media.

According to BroBible, the Detroit player’s former girlfriend and Instagram model Emily Huff is involved in a major beef with the former Wisconsin star after the two split up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Quintez Cephus is really a bitch in real life — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) May 9, 2021

In a lengthy series of tweets, Huff accused Cephus of cheating on her and stealing her stuff from her home.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Y’all be cheating on y’all girl with bitches who look up to y’all girl. Make it make sense. — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) April 30, 2021

Nah dude really went in my house and stole shit out my house with my “homegirl” that I gave a house key to in case of emergency. Weird as fuck .. he blocked me but he need to run me my shit like TODAY ! https://t.co/aAMXqusfSw — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) May 10, 2021

Quintez “doesn’t have my things” but the same girl he went in my crib with says he has them … mannnn pic.twitter.com/O5aAq9sj6s — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) May 11, 2021

Not a great look for my guy, Q! Nobody wants to get flamed on social media for allegedly cheating on and stealing from a former girlfriend.

That’s a tough look for Cephus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87)

Having said that, I’m not sure I put a ton of stock into Huff’s tweets. If you go over to her Twitter page, it reads like it’s written by a 13-year-old girl obsessed with chaos and drama.

Maybe that’s not what she’s actually like, but that’s certainly the vibe she gives off. It’s not great! It’s also a bit strange. I mean, this tweet is straight from the mouth of a pissed off teenage girl.

People make time and effort for what they WANT! Period. — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) April 25, 2021

Below is the top retweet on her page at the moment, and it’s about getting wasted to watch “your girl” go home and “slut her out” after the club. She seems like a nice woman.

Going to the club with your girl & her friends watching her have madd fun getting them all drunk then going home to slut her out is a VIBE. Why y’all be wanting your girl to stay home? That shit weird to me. If you don’t like having fun with her JUST BE SINGLE ???? #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) May 12, 2021

Be careful who you associate with, folks. Be very careful!