Instagram Model Claims Quintez Cephus Stole Her Stuff And Cheated

Sep 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) stands on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus is getting flamed on social media.

According to BroBible, the Detroit player’s former girlfriend and Instagram model Emily Huff is involved in a major beef with the former Wisconsin star after the two split up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a lengthy series of tweets, Huff accused Cephus of cheating on her and stealing her stuff from her home.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Not a great look for my guy, Q! Nobody wants to get flamed on social media for allegedly cheating on and stealing from a former girlfriend.

That’s a tough look for Cephus.

 

Having said that, I’m not sure I put a ton of stock into Huff’s tweets. If you go over to her Twitter page, it reads like it’s written by a 13-year-old girl obsessed with chaos and drama.

Maybe that’s not what she’s actually like, but that’s certainly the vibe she gives off. It’s not great! It’s also a bit strange. I mean, this tweet is straight from the mouth of a pissed off teenage girl.

Below is the top retweet on her page at the moment, and it’s about getting wasted to watch “your girl” go home and “slut her out” after the club. She seems like a nice woman.

Be careful who you associate with, folks. Be very careful!