HBO Max Releases The First Preview For ‘Friends: The Reunion’

“Friends” fans have their first look at the upcoming HBO Max special.

The streaming giant released a short 40 second promo for the highly-anticipated special, but it doesn’t show much. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In fact, the promo just shows the back of the cast members and announces that the special will air May 27. You can give it a watch below.

For those of you hoping that the reunion will be a new episode of the classic show, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment.

Entertainment Weekly describes the special as the cast “participating in a talk-show-style conversation looking back on their memories of filming the show and more.”

So, it’s going to be more of a walk down memory than anything else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Despite the fact that “Friends: The Reunion” won’t be a brand new scripted episode, I’m sure fans are still going to love it.

After all, “Friends” was one of the most popular TV shows ever made. It’s one of the first shows I remember having serious hype surrounding the ending.

Granted I was just a kid at the time and didn’t really understand why everyone loved it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Make sure to check it out May 27. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re only two weeks out!