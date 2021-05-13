Still No Press Conference — 50 Days Since Kamala Harris Was Named ‘Border Czar’

Vice President Kamala Harris has been under fire for her management of the southern border since being appointed the border czar. Many Republicans have castigated Harris for not holding any press conferences and for refusing to visit the southern border during the migrant surge.

Harris has gone 50 days without holding any press conferences on the situation or taking a visit to the southern border as of May 13.

Harris’ handling of the border crisis has appeared to garner some bipartisan pushback. Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cueller said, “She’s playing it, in my opinion, very safe by not dealing with the border,” in an LA Times article.

Democratic senators in Arizona called on the Biden administration to increase the number of Homeland Security personnel on the southern border and reimburse the state for deploying their own National Guard members.

Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has called for Harris to be removed from her position as overseer of the protection of the southern border due to the ongoing migrant crisis. (RELATED: Arizona Attorney General Urges Biden To Remove Kamala Harris As ‘Border Czar’)

Today I wrote to President Biden requesting he replace VP Harris as “border czar.” Since her appointment, there have been more than 200,000 illegal crossings at the southern border. Arizonans are fed up with the failure to restore safety and security. https://t.co/qbQ48snDtO — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 12, 2021

Brnovich wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, saying, “Like many Americans, I was encouraged by your March 24th appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts to stem the tidal wave of illegal migration into our country. However, to date, her response to the border crisis has been absolutely abysmal, so I am requesting that she be replaced as your ‘border czar.'”

While many of her detractors view her past choices as political in nature, her supporters claim that the Republican opposition is merely looking for cheap point-scoring.

The White House has not yet offered a timeline or plan for curbing the immigration crisis. Kamala Harris is expected to make a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in June.