Kurt Warner Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Should Have’ Another Shot In The NFL

NFL legend Kurt Warner thinks Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance in the NFL.

With Tim Tebow returning to the NFL with the Jaguars as a tight end, lots of people have been discussing whether or not Kaep should also get a chance to return. Well, the legendary quarterback thinks the former 49ers starter, who kicked off the national anthem protests, should get a look. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I believe Colin should have had opportunities a long time ago to get a chance to play in the league. Why that hasn’t happened, I don’t know. Everyone can speculate…I believe that Colin should have had or have another opportunity,” Warner said in part when asked by TMZ if Kaepernick deserves a shot in the NFL.

You can watch his full comments below.

I hate the fact we’re having this conversation. I really do. I absolutely despise that this situation has turned into a debate about whether or not Kaepernick should be back in the NFL. The answer is no.

No team is going to sign a backup quarterback who hasn’t played in years. It’s that simple. The situations aren’t even comparable. Tebow literally switched positions and is taking a one-year deal.

Let’s also not forget that Kaepernick was a PR disaster by the time he left the NFL. The former 49ers quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Kaepernick doesn’t belong in the NFL, and he’s never going to return to the league. It’s that simple. If you think otherwise, then you’re living in a land of delusion.