Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Documentary ‘Nail Bomber: Manhunt’

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Nail Bomber: Manhunt” looks outstanding.

The plot of the documentary, according to Netflix’s trailer description, is, “The story of how one man held London to ransom for 13 days in 1999. The far-right extremist detonated three bombs in Soho, Brixton and Brick Lane, hoping to start a race war. Instead, as the documentary reveals, he inspired ordinary people to stand up and take action, helping to catch him and ultimately bring him to justice.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an indication of what awaits fans of crime documentaries, it’s going to be great.

If you’re a fan of crime series and movies, then you know Netflix does nothing other than hit home runs when it comes to true-crime.

“Making a Murderer” and several other documentaries have been outstanding.

Now, the streaming giant is bringing us a film about a string of bombings in England. Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the situation, but Google is out there for people interested.

I want to go into the documentary completely blind.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Nail Bomber: Manhunt” starting May 26. I think I’m going to have to put this one on my required viewing list.