‘I Loved Very Much’: Miley Cyrus Celebrates Anniversary Of ‘Malibu’ And Looks Back At Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus celebrated the anniversary of her song “Malibu” by looking back at her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and where they were at the time.

“Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu,” the 28-year-old pop singer wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a behind-the-scenes video of its recording. The comments were noted by InStyle magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much,” she added. “That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom [and] escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018.”

The post references the Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth before it was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire that swept southern California.

By the end of that year, reports surfaced that the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker and “Hunger Games” star had made their relationship official and had tied the knot at a private ceremony with a few family and friends. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The two were together off-and-on for 10 years before they got married. The marriage didn’t last long, as less than a year later, reports surfaced it was over between them.

Cyrus later opened up about the relationship and admitted she might not have married Hemsworth if they never lost their home together.