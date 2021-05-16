Charles Payne Blames Unemployment Benefits For Biden’s Disappointing Jobs Report

Charles Payne, the host of Fox Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne,” joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to break down President Joe Biden’s disappointing jobs report.

The United States was expected to add one million jobs, but fell short at only 226,000. Tune in below to get Payne’s unfiltered take on what happened!

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

EXCLUSIVE: Dana Perino Talks About Her New Book, Her Faith And Her Love For America

The Side Of Baltimore The Media Won’t Show You

LA Teachers Union Gathering Info On Parents Speaking To Media In Favor Of Reopening Schools

‘Trump Or The GOP?’: We Asked CPAC

What You Need To Know About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Cuomo

GLENN GREENWALD: Biden’s Foreign Policy, Censorship & January 6th

What Do The French Really Think Of Americans?

Biden INSULTS Minorities…Again, & Cuomo Threatens Assemblyman Over COVID Scandal

LA Teachers Union Says ‘White Wealthy’ Families Want To Reopen Schools — Parents Respond

‘We Are Trying To Survive’: Restaurant Owner Sued By LA County Allegedly Violating Covid Restriction