US

EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Thousands Protest In New York City In Support Of Palestinians

Thousands protest in support of Palestinians in Brooklyn, New York

Daily Caller Video

Lisa Bennatan Contributor
Font Size:

Pro-Palestinian supporters took to the streets of New York City over the weekend as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues.

The protesters gathered to defend Palestinians amid escalating violence in Gaza. On Friday, a smaller protest held in Manhattan, began with several speeches. During the speeches, one man was arrested for standing on a vehicle and blocking traffic.

Shortly thereafter, the group marched down to the NYPD Midtown North Precinct where the man was being held. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Joins Protesters In Support Of Palestinians)

As they marched, some protesters burned the flag of Israel.

The group then sat in the middle of the intersection outside the precinct and chanted “let him go.”

On Saturday, thousands gathered, chanted, and marched through Brooklyn, New York.

WATCH: