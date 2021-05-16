EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Thousands Protest In New York City In Support Of Palestinians

Pro-Palestinian supporters took to the streets of New York City over the weekend as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues.

The protesters gathered to defend Palestinians amid escalating violence in Gaza. On Friday, a smaller protest held in Manhattan, began with several speeches. During the speeches, one man was arrested for standing on a vehicle and blocking traffic.

Protesters say this man was arrested for standing on his car and blocking traffic, the crowd is now protesting outside the NYPD Midtown North Precinct pic.twitter.com/o7B5nn2keG — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 14, 2021

Shortly thereafter, the group marched down to the NYPD Midtown North Precinct where the man was being held. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Joins Protesters In Support Of Palestinians)

As they marched, some protesters burned the flag of Israel.

Some protesters have just burned the flag of Israel pic.twitter.com/909FOUnTt0 — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 14, 2021

The group then sat in the middle of the intersection outside the precinct and chanted “let him go.”

The group chanting “let him go,” sitting in the middle of the intersection outside the NYPD Midtown North Precinct. They say the man seen earlier on top of the car is being held there and will be released this evening pic.twitter.com/m3NGz5DUwI — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 14, 2021

On Saturday, thousands gathered, chanted, and marched through Brooklyn, New York.

WATCH: