REPORT: The Packers Want Any Trade For Aaron Rodgers To Include A Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers reportedly want to add a quarterback in any trade involving Aaron Rodgers.

According to SportsNaut.com, Tom Silverstein recently reported that in order for the Packers to ship the star passer out of town, they’d have to get a QB in return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The update is mostly interesting because it’ll only further fuel speculation that Jordan Love isn’t ready to play.

Nobody publicly seems to have any idea if Love is ready to roll, and reports of his abilities are all over the place.

However, if the Packers are truly focused on adding another QB, then I’d interpret that as Love simply not being good enough as of today to start and win games in the NFL.

Those who know Jordan Love best… “I liked him better than Tua and Herbert.” “You’ll see flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.” “He can throw the ball better than most people on the planet.” “The things Patrick Mahomes is doing, he can do as well.” — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 7, 2021

If Love isn’t ready to go, then the Packers simply can’t trade away Aaron Rodgers. They’d be committing suicide as a franchise to dump the NFL MVP and then start ago who might not be ready to roll.

That’s the kind of decision that gets a GM fired.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

I have no idea how this is going to end, but this wrinkle isn’t great news for fans of the Packers. It seems like a clear indication that Jordan Love simply isn’t ready to play if the report is true.