REPORT: The Packers Want Any Trade For Aaron Rodgers To Include A Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers reportedly want to add a quarterback in any trade involving Aaron Rodgers.

According to SportsNaut.com, Tom Silverstein recently reported that in order for the Packers to ship the star passer out of town, they’d have to get a QB in return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The update is mostly interesting because it’ll only further fuel speculation that Jordan Love isn’t ready to play.

Nobody publicly seems to have any idea if Love is ready to roll, and reports of his abilities are all over the place.

However, if the Packers are truly focused on adding another QB, then I’d interpret that as Love simply not being good enough as of today to start and win games in the NFL.

If Love isn’t ready to go, then the Packers simply can’t trade away Aaron Rodgers. They’d be committing suicide as a franchise to dump the NFL MVP and then start ago who might not be ready to roll.

That’s the kind of decision that gets a GM fired.

I have no idea how this is going to end, but this wrinkle isn’t great news for fans of the Packers. It seems like a clear indication that Jordan Love simply isn’t ready to play if the report is true.