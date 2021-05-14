Editorial

REPORT: Some People View Jordan Love As ‘Better’ Than Justin Herbert, Shows ‘Flashes Of A Young Aaron Rodgers’

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 19, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

People close to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love think he’s going to be a star.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers very unclear at this time, there’s a really high chance that Love could be the starting quarterback week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What can fans expect? According to Tyler Dunne, people close to Jordan Love think he’s “better” than Justin Herbert and a quarterback who shows “flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.”

That’s some damn high praise for a guy nobody knows anything about. Love didn’t play a single snap in 2020, and we’re now apparently supposed to believe that he can do the things Patrick Mahomes does.

You’ll have to understand that I’m a shade skeptical of these claims. Until I see some tape, I’m not buying it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

That’s not to say Jordan Love might not be a star. Hell, for all I know, he could be great. He could be the next Patrick Mahomes.

I’m not ruling anything out, but we have no proof to suggest that’s the case.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

If Rodgers does get shipped out of town, then we’ll find out very quickly whether or not Love can play. As a Detroit Lions fan, I hope he’s not the next Patrick Mahomes. That’d be very bad news for the rest of the NFC North.