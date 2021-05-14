REPORT: Some People View Jordan Love As ‘Better’ Than Justin Herbert, Shows ‘Flashes Of A Young Aaron Rodgers’

People close to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love think he’s going to be a star.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers very unclear at this time, there’s a really high chance that Love could be the starting quarterback week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

What can fans expect? According to Tyler Dunne, people close to Jordan Love think he’s “better” than Justin Herbert and a quarterback who shows “flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.”

Let the Jordan Love Era begin. It’s time for the #Packers to embrace the heir apparent. Is this QB out of Utah State talented? Absolutely. We talk to those who know him best, and insiders on what’s happening in Green Bay. For subscribers, at Go Long:https://t.co/6KTPSZVbXQ — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 7, 2021

Those who know Jordan Love best… “I liked him better than Tua and Herbert.” “You’ll see flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.” “He can throw the ball better than most people on the planet.” “The things Patrick Mahomes is doing, he can do as well.” — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 7, 2021

That’s some damn high praise for a guy nobody knows anything about. Love didn’t play a single snap in 2020, and we’re now apparently supposed to believe that he can do the things Patrick Mahomes does.

You’ll have to understand that I’m a shade skeptical of these claims. Until I see some tape, I’m not buying it.

That’s not to say Jordan Love might not be a star. Hell, for all I know, he could be great. He could be the next Patrick Mahomes.

I’m not ruling anything out, but we have no proof to suggest that’s the case.

If Rodgers does get shipped out of town, then we’ll find out very quickly whether or not Love can play. As a Detroit Lions fan, I hope he’s not the next Patrick Mahomes. That’d be very bad news for the rest of the NFC North.