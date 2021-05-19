Former Purdue Basketball Star And NBA Player Caleb Swanigan Is Unrecognizable During Court Hearing

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan looks very different these days.

Swanigan, who played in the NBA for the Trail Blazers, had to appear in court for some minor marijuana drug possession charges, according to WANE 15, and he’s 100% unrecognizable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the former basketball star, who is only 24-years-old, below.

JUST IN | Former Homestead and Purdue star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has pleaded guilty to a minor drug charge in Whitley County. https://t.co/vBFh0JQ9H9 pic.twitter.com/vJcZDrUSe7 — WANE 15 (@wane15) May 17, 2021

For those of you who might not remember what Swanigan looked like as little as a year ago, he appeared to be an elite athlete.

In fact, he looked exactly like what you’d expect out of a dominating big.

Really hope Caleb Swanigan is all right, this is scary… he was in the NBA just last year pic.twitter.com/lzm28di3Kt — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) May 18, 2021

This isn’t even a situation I want to joke about because this is borderline disturbing. How does someone go from being in the NBA during the 2019-2020 season to looking like this in a little more than a year?

It makes no sense and it would seem to indicate that he needs to make some changes.

isn’t this Caleb Swanigan LITERALLY last season? what the hell happened!? pic.twitter.com/t5GUTV1ZAq — ☘️ (@lolceltics) May 18, 2021

Hopefully, Swanigan gets it figured out because appearing to be that unhealthy isn’t going to end well for anyone.

