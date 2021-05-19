Editorial

Former Purdue Basketball Star And NBA Player Caleb Swanigan Is Unrecognizable During Court Hearing

Caleb Swanigan (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan looks very different these days.

Swanigan, who played in the NBA for the Trail Blazers, had to appear in court for some minor marijuana drug possession charges, according to WANE 15, and he’s 100% unrecognizable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the former basketball star, who is only 24-years-old, below.

For those of you who might not remember what Swanigan looked like as little as a year ago, he appeared to be an elite athlete.

In fact, he looked exactly like what you’d expect out of a dominating big.

This isn’t even a situation I want to joke about because this is borderline disturbing. How does someone go from being in the NBA during the 2019-2020 season to looking like this in a little more than a year?

It makes no sense and it would seem to indicate that he needs to make some changes.

Hopefully, Swanigan gets it figured out because appearing to be that unhealthy isn’t going to end well for anyone.

H/T: BroBible