‘I’d Rather Die At Home’: Salma Hayek Reveals She Secretly Battled COVID-19

Salma Hayek revealed she secretly battled COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic and her doctor even “begged her” to go to the hospital because her symptoms were “so bad.”

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," the 54-year-old actress shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home,'" she added, after sharing her near-fatal battle with the coronavirus.

The “Desperado” star explained that ended up having to quarantine in her a room in her London home for seven weeks as she dealt with health issues. At one point, the “Grown Ups” star had to be put on oxygen and said she’s still not back energy-wise to who she was before contracting the virus.

It was only recently, the superstar actress returned to work, taking on a part in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” basically because it didn’t involve a lot of time.

“It was not a lot of time,” Hayek shared. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”