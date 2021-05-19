Will Cain Dominates The 7:00 Hour On Fox News Primetime

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain has earned high ratings so far while hosting the network’s 7:00 PM show, Fox News Primetime.

The network tapped Cain to host Fox News Primetime as they search for a permanent host. A variety of hosts have tried out for the 7:00 spot so far, including Trey Gowdy, Brian Kilmeade, Maria Bartiromo, Mark Steyn, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Lawrence Jones, Katie Pavlich, Ben Domenech, and Tammy Bruce.

Cain beat Fox News competitors CNN and MSNBC during the 7:00 hour with a total of 1,676,000 viewers Tuesday night, according to ratings. MSNBC’s Joy Reid came in second for the hour with 1,237,000 viewers, and CNN’s Erin Burnett was third with 801,000 viewers. Cain also leads in the 25-54 age demographic with 294,000 viewers. Burnett was second with 224,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, and Reid was third for the demographic with 162,000 viewers. (RELATED: ‘That’s Nonsense!’: Fox’s Will Cain Blasts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim On Texas Infrastructure Following Winter Storm)

???????? Congratulations #FoxNewsPrimetime‘s @willcain Great news for Will and @FoxNews …. WILL increased the “AD DEMO” a WHOPPING 27% over his lead in!! This is huge! Will came within 12,000 in the “demo” of tying @TheFive! HOW BOUT THAT WILL CAIN???! Watch 7pm ET FNC! pic.twitter.com/4CjwWfZQVl — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) May 19, 2021

Fox News Primetime also had more than one million viewers Monday night, when Cain started hosting. Cain earned 1,604,000 total viewers and 282,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, leading the 7:00 hour in both categories. Reid had 1,374,000 total viewers and 177,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 Monday night, and Burnett had 786,000 total viewers and 253,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.

Cain first announced that he would be hosting Fox News Primetime on the podcast OutKick The Coverage.

“You know, I’m just gonna have to say, let it rip,” he told the show’s host Clay Travis. “I’m just gonna have to do my thing, you know. Like you, I’ve done a three-hour radio show every day, this is my chance to sort of spread my wings, see what it is I like to do, and I think we’ll probably work in Clay Travis at some point during the week.”