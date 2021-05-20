College Football Officially Returns In 100 Days

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only 100 days out from the start of the college football season.

Week zero kicks off August 28, and that's exactly 100 days away from Thursday. If that doesn't amp you up, then I'm not sure anything will.

As many of you know, I’ve been counting down the days on Twitter, and the 100-day mark is a huge corner to round.

In a little more than three months, we’re going to have packed college football stadiums around America, teams battling for bragging rights and young men cementing their places in history.

For those of you who don’t already know, week zero doesn’t feature many games, but it’ll feature enough to wet the whistle going into the first full weekend.

Most notably, Nebraska and Illinois will get the B1G season started when the Cornhuskers travel to Champagne.

Only 100 days away, folks! It really does feel like it’s right around the corner, and I hope you’re all as excited as me. Trust me, we’re in for a huge season.