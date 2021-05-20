Editorial

REPORT: The Detroit Lions Offered Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell $68.5 Million

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell against the Oregon Ducks during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Detroit Lions reportedly offered Iowa State coach Matt Campbell a shocking amount of money.

According to a Wednesday afternoon report from Dennis Dodd, the head coach of the Cyclones was offered $68.5 million over eight years from the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dodd further added that the deal gave Campbell “full control.” You can listen to his full comments below.

That’s a whole hell of a lot of money for a guy who has never even appeared in the college football playoff.

While NFL coaching salaries aren’t public, Campbell earning north of $8.5 million annually with the Lions likely would have put him in the top half of the coaches in the league.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

Instead, the Lions went with Dan Campbell, and Matt decided to stick around with the Cyclones, who are geared up for a great season.

Personally, I’m more than okay with Dan Campbell. That dude is pure electricity.

He must be one hell of a loyal guy to turn down $68.5 million to make the jump to the NFL to remain at ISU. That’s a massive chunk of money.