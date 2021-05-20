REPORT: The Detroit Lions Offered Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell $68.5 Million

The Detroit Lions reportedly offered Iowa State coach Matt Campbell a shocking amount of money.

According to a Wednesday afternoon report from Dennis Dodd, the head coach of the Cyclones was offered $68.5 million over eight years from the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dodd further added that the deal gave Campbell “full control.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Matt Campbell comes in at #9 in our ranking of the top Power 5 coaches in CFB. @dennisdoddcbs thinks he should’ve taken the 8-year $68.5m offered by the Lions@TomFornelli didn’t even have Campbell in his top 15 Ferentz is #17 btw Full rankings here:https://t.co/1yG8irPKpd pic.twitter.com/pfkKWuUHuk — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) May 19, 2021

That’s a whole hell of a lot of money for a guy who has never even appeared in the college football playoff.

While NFL coaching salaries aren’t public, Campbell earning north of $8.5 million annually with the Lions likely would have put him in the top half of the coaches in the league.

Instead, the Lions went with Dan Campbell, and Matt decided to stick around with the Cyclones, who are geared up for a great season.

Personally, I’m more than okay with Dan Campbell. That dude is pure electricity.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

He must be one hell of a loyal guy to turn down $68.5 million to make the jump to the NFL to remain at ISU. That’s a massive chunk of money.