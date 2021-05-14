Editorial

Former Jaguars Star Jimmy Smith Praises The Decision To Sign Tim Tebow, Says The Team Doesn’t Need Colin Kaepernick

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jimmy Smith is very happy the team is signing Tim Tebow.

Tebow is expected to sign a one-year deal as tight end with the franchise at some point in the very near future, and the reactions have been mixed. A lot of people are upset Tebow is getting a shot before Colin Kaepernick, but Smith isn’t one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We don’t need Colin Kaepernick on our team…We need a guy like Tim Tebow, who’s a hometown hero who has love for the city anyway,” Smith told TMZ about the decision during a recent interview.

He further added, “I pray that he makes the 53-man roster, because we need all we can get.”

Prepare for people to meltdown at these comments! Prepare for the woke mob to not like the fact an NFL veteran is defending the decision to sign Tebow.

Of course, Smith isn’t the only NFL veteran supporting the move. Tebow’s former teammate Brandon Spikes has also been very vocal in his support for Tebow getting back in the league.

This move is happening, and people need to accept it. Tebow is returning to the NFL, and I’m here for it. I’m here for the outrage because it’s hilarious, and I also just want to see how he does as a tight end.

Bring on the era of Tim Tebow in Jacksonville!