Former Jaguars Star Jimmy Smith Praises The Decision To Sign Tim Tebow, Says The Team Doesn’t Need Colin Kaepernick

Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jimmy Smith is very happy the team is signing Tim Tebow.

Tebow is expected to sign a one-year deal as tight end with the franchise at some point in the very near future, and the reactions have been mixed. A lot of people are upset Tebow is getting a shot before Colin Kaepernick, but Smith isn’t one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People Are Upset Tim Tebow Is Back In The NFL Instead Of Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/PfT1kjSJQY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2021

“We don’t need Colin Kaepernick on our team…We need a guy like Tim Tebow, who’s a hometown hero who has love for the city anyway,” Smith told TMZ about the decision during a recent interview.

He further added, “I pray that he makes the 53-man roster, because we need all we can get.”

Prepare for people to meltdown at these comments! Prepare for the woke mob to not like the fact an NFL veteran is defending the decision to sign Tebow.

Of course, Smith isn’t the only NFL veteran supporting the move. Tebow’s former teammate Brandon Spikes has also been very vocal in his support for Tebow getting back in the league.

I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bullshit! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people. ????????‍♂️ — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

Shessh why sooo much hate for my bruh Tebow ? ????????‍♂️ — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

This move is happening, and people need to accept it. Tebow is returning to the NFL, and I’m here for it. I’m here for the outrage because it’s hilarious, and I also just want to see how he does as a tight end.

Bring on the era of Tim Tebow in Jacksonville!