Busch Light Announces Beautiful Corn Silo Cans

Busch Light has some new cans and they’re absolutely majestic.

The popular beer company introduced the 25 ounce Corn Silos for fans of ice cold light beer Thursday. “WE GREW ‘EM BIG THIS YEAR! Introducing, CORN SILOS, the 25 oz corn can,” the tweet stated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You need to take a look at these beastly cans. Check them out below.

WE GREW ‘EM BIG THIS YEAR! Introducing, CORN SILOS, the 25 oz corn can! The bigger, the better! Tag a friend (21+) that will want to harvest a couple of these. #ForTheFarmers pic.twitter.com/pUocAggSDT — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) May 20, 2021

Damn, Busch Light is just out here trying to win. They’re trying to dominate the entire industry. It’s not a secret that I love Busch Light.

In fact, I have a few in the fridge right now calling my name later. However, I don’t have any Corn Silos, but I need to find some ASAP.

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

As someone who grew up in Wisconsin, I can promise you that the Corn Silos are going to be a massive hit.

How could they not be? Those bad boys are going to be going down easy for all the ladies and gentlemen who grab them after a hard week of work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busch Beer (@buschbeer)

I absolutely love everything about these cans! Now, someone point me in the direction of where I can find some!