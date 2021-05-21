REPORT: Tim Tebow’s Contract With The Jaguars Is For $920,000, Contains No Guaranteed Money

Tim Tebow’s contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t for much money at all.

According to ProFootballTalk, Tebow’s contract with the Jaguars is a minimum deal worth only $920,000 for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Florida Heisman winner’s deal contains no guaranteed money, and only a partial payment if he’s injured.

I’ve obviously praised the decision for the Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, but I’m interested to see how the pissed off pro-Kaepernick brigade spins this.

Tebow doesn’t have a single penny guaranteed in his deal. He’s pretty much willing to play for free through training camp in order to prove that he belongs.

That’s a signal that he’s willing to make the sacrifices to be on the team.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

As I’ve said before, I have no idea if Tebow will succeed or not. I have no clue if he’ll even make it out of training camp.

What I do know is that he’s hellbent on proving that he belongs back in the NFL.

Of all the stupid, race-baiting things a person could say, comparing Tim Tebow getting back into the NFL to George Floyd being killed is right at the top of the list. This insane outrage nonsense has to end. https://t.co/PhuHyFkSIU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 20, 2021

For a guy like myself who values work ethic, that’s enough for me. I hope it works out in his favor.