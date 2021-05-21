Editorial

REPORT: Tim Tebow’s Contract With The Jaguars Is For $920,000, Contains No Guaranteed Money

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after they team scored a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA's BCS National Championship football game in Miami

(REUTERS/Hans Deryk, US)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tim Tebow’s contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t for much money at all.

According to ProFootballTalk, Tebow’s contract with the Jaguars is a minimum deal worth only $920,000 for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Florida Heisman winner’s deal contains no guaranteed money, and only a partial payment if he’s injured.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

I’ve obviously praised the decision for the Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, but I’m interested to see how the pissed off pro-Kaepernick brigade spins this.

Tebow doesn’t have a single penny guaranteed in his deal. He’s pretty much willing to play for free through training camp in order to prove that he belongs.

That’s a signal that he’s willing to make the sacrifices to be on the team.

As I’ve said before, I have no idea if Tebow will succeed or not. I have no clue if he’ll even make it out of training camp.

What I do know is that he’s hellbent on proving that he belongs back in the NFL.

For a guy like myself who values work ethic, that’s enough for me. I hope it works out in his favor.