LeBron James Flops In Laughable Fashion Against The Suns

LeBron James flopped in hilarious fashion during a Sunday loss to the Suns.

During game one of the first round series, the Los Angeles Lakers star went to the floor after contact with Chris Paul, and it was another incredible acting job from LeBron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the video, you might think he separated his shoulder, despite the fact he was barely touched. Watch him give another grade-A acting performance below.

Players had to be separated after a CP3 loose ball foul on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/KpFxOPco6r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

These flops from LeBron James just keep getting better and better. At this point, it’s kind of become his thing.

If the four-time NBA champion gets breathed on, he goes down like a sniper just shot him.

Absolutely disgusting foul by Stanley Johnson. No place for this in the league. I hope LeBron James is ok. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/QX8t9w571T — ➆ (@HoodieKD7) May 3, 2021

At some point, you just have to wonder how much longer LeBron can keep these antics up. The dude just has zero shame.

I understand that flopping is part of sports to a certain degree, but he’s cranked things up to a whole different level.

It’s at the point where it’s legit comical, and he just keeps getting away with it.

LeBron stayed on the ground after being fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/BtC5Bu5U4c — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

With the Lakers now down 0-1 to the Suns, he might have to pull off as many acting jobs as possible in order to pull ahead! It should be very entertaining to watch.