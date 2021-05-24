‘Heart Is Reaching Its End’: Ex-NFL Star Greg Olsen Shares News About 8-Year-Old Son’s ‘Serious’ Health Issue

Former NFL star Greg Olsen shared heartbreaking news about his 8-year-old son being hospitalized with a “serious” health issue after having three heart surgeries.

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," the sportscaster and former Seattle Seahawks tight end tweeted Monday about his son TJ. "As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life."

"Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end," he added. "We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

“We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years,” Olsen continued. “We have received world class care at Levine Children’s Hospital and we are so appreciative of their amazing team. We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook.”

The professional football player closed out his thread on Twitter with a post about how his family will “get through this as a family and be better off as a result” of the “experience.” He also thanked “everyone” for their “prayers.”

Greg tied the knot with Kara Dooley in 2009 and the two have two other children together, 9-year-old son Tate and 8-year-old daughter Talbot. Olsen’s youngest son, TJ, was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Olsen announced he would be retiring from the NFL in January.