Greg Olsen Talks Signing With The Seahawks, Says He Has A Lot Of ‘Respect’ For The Team

Greg Olsen sounded incredibly excited to be playing for the Seattle Seahawks with some recent comments.

In a video tweeted by FOX Sports, Olsen broke down his decision to sign with the Seahawks, and it sounds like the franchise’s success was a major reason why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

“I just thought if you’re going to give it a shot with a new team, why not go somewhere where you have a lot of respect for what they’ve done. They’ve done this now for a decade. They know what they’re doing,” the legendary tight end explained.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I was really blown away… Why not go somewhere where you have a lot of respect for what they’ve done.”

– @gregolsen88 on his decision to join the @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7BG0x74mFt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 12, 2020

Greg Olsen has been one of the best tight ends in the league since he entered it, and now he’s nearing the end of his career.

Despite the fact his playing days are nearing an end, there’s no question he can still be a big difference maker. Now, he’ll take those skills to Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:36am PST

If you’re a fan of the Seahawks, you have to love the fact the team signed Olsen. He gives Russell Wilson an incredibly dependable weapon and the locker room gets a veteran voice.

No matter how you slice it, Seattle made a great decision by bringing in the former Panthers star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Now, it’s time to see what he has left to give on the field. Things have certainly lined up for a big year in Seattle.