‘Pretty Classless’: Blake Shelton Jokes About Why Gwen Stefani Is In Charge Of Wedding Plans

Blake Shelton joked if he was in charge of all the wedding plans instead of Gwen Stefani the ceremony would be “pretty classless.”

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” the 44-year-old country singer shared during an interview Monday with USA Today about his upcoming nuptials with the “Rich Girl” hitmaker. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn’t Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding https://t.co/KbZWITCyF6 — E! News (@enews) May 25, 2021

“French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff,” she added. “I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control. I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it’s going to be great.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“She’s in the middle of planning the thing, and she’s always so mindful … of me,” Shelton continued. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to just take this thing over.’ I think she’s having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she’s having a blast doing it.”

The two superstars made headlines in 2020 when they finally announced that they were engaged after dating for five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The 51-year-old pop singer shared the happy news that she and Shelton were engaged, saying yes with a sweet picture on Instagram. The pair met as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” following divorces from their spouses.