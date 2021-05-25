Marjorie Taylor Greene Said She Wouldn’t Take Down Hitler Statue In Newly Unearthed Video

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she wouldn’t take down a statue of Adolf Hitler because of his historical significance in a newly unearthed video from 2020.

Greene, who was then a candidate for Congress, appeared to argue there was a slippery slope for removing statues.

“We’re seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked, and it seems to be just an effort to take down history,” Greene said, noting she supports keeping “all of our monuments.”

“Whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say ‘take it down.’ But again, it’s so that I can tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did, and what they may be about.”

In 2020, @mtgreenee spoke in opposition to tearing down monuments, arguing that statues can be used to teach others about “what they did.” “Whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler…I would not want to say ‘take it down'” pic.twitter.com/ws5PRPbNnm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 25, 2021

“I think that we have to preserve them, not because we support any statue in particular or that we support what may have happened, but its to preserve our history. Because our history is our lessons and our lessons is how we learn to make our choices going forward,” she noted. (‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad)

Dalton residents called for the removal of the statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Officials eventually decided to relocate the statue, according to WRCB TV.

Greene came under fire Tuesday over another comment related to Hitler, likening individuals who have to prove they received the COVID-19 vaccine to Jewish people who were forced by Nazi’s to wear the Star of David.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Greene was criticized for her comment by a slew of people, including Ben Shapiro and Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Greene’s comments as well.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Greene but did not receive a response at the time of publication.