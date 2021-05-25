‘I Almost Died’: Rand Paul Slams ‘Hundreds Of People’ Who Advocate Violence Against Him

Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul slammed the “hundreds of people” who have advocated violence against him in a Tuesday interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

The FBI is investigating a suspicious package with white powder in it that was sent to Paul’s Kentucky home.

The envelope had a message that read “I’ll finish what your neighbor started,” referring to the senator’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, who attacked him in 2017 over an alleged lawn dispute and left him with severe injuries, including five broken ribs. A portion of Paul’s lung was removed as a result of the attack. (RELATED: ‘We Won’t Be Intimidated. And Yes, We Have Guns’: Rand Paul’s Wife Rips Into Critics Calling For Violence Against Her Family)

The outside of the envelope sent to Paul’s house had a photo showing the senator wearing a neck brace, a cast on his arm, and walking with a crutch. The photo was reportedly taken after the 2017 attack.

.@FoxNews has obtained this image of the death threat sent to @RandPaul‘s home along with a package filled with white powder. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/GpA4CevBS4 — Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) May 25, 2021

Paul told MacCallum that the letter with the white powder is being investigated, but “it’s hard to find people who send things through the mail.” The Senator also called out singer Richard Marx, who tweeted Sunday saying “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

The tweet was eventually taken down by Twitter for violating the social media platform’s rules. However, Marx’s account is still active and does not appear to have been suspended or locked.

“Twitter has now announced today this guy doesn’t violate their policy … I almost died at one time from the infections and from the lung surgery that I had,” Paul said. “And they’re allowed to go on Twitter every day. This company allows them to go. And it’s a private company, so they can do it if they want.” (RELATED: Rand Paul Says He Feared For His Life When Neighbor Slammed Him Into Ground)

Paul said that Republicans should leave the social media platform because Twitter “hates conservatives.”

“But this is a private company that basically hates conservatives, hates Republicans,” he added. “They don’t want us on there. And, ultimately, the answer maybe is, Republicans need to just quit. We just need to leave it, because, every day, they allow hundreds, if not thousands of people to wish me and my family violence.”

“And, frankly, I’m tired of it. I’m just tired of them allowing this,” the senator continued. “And I’m tired of them blaming it on the right.”