Stephen A. Smith Rips LeBron James’ Silence On The Coronavirus Vaccine

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron James’ silence on the coronavirus vaccine.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been facing criticism ever since he violated the league’s coronavirus protocols to attend a tequila event. In the aftermath of the decision, the four-time NBA champion declined to say whether or not he was vaccinated. Obviously, possibly catching coronavirus and returning to the locker room could decimate the Lakers for the playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the ESPN star isn’t pleased that this is the issue LeBron James has decided to stay silent on.

LeBron James’ answers when asked about the COVID-19 vaccine by @kylegoon this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/8cxa7EOXQq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 21, 2021

Stephen A. said the following Monday on “First Take,” according to Outkick:

Everybody has the right to their own privacy, you don’t wanna let people know whether you took the vaccine or not that is your business. But there’s a whole bunch of things that LeBron James has elected to speak up about that he felt was a detriment to our community because he’s a leader and he wanted to bring attention, and a voice to matters he felt compelled to speak up. But on the matter of the vaccine, you got nothing to say all of these months. Nah. It don’t work that way.

Personally, I don’t care whether people are vaccinated or not. It’s not my business for the most part, but Stephen A. Smith has a point.

You can’t speak up on seemingly every single issue (and find yourself often wrong), and then stay silent on a situation that could have implications for your teammates.

“Ain’t no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols.” Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can ???? Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

LeBron James literally flamed a police officer for shooting someone during an attempted stabbing. Nothing has been off-limits for him, except apparently the vaccine after he violated protocols.

If you’re going to be vocal on every issue, then that shouldn’t change when you get in trouble.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Also, the video of the “First Take” segment has been scrubbed from YouTube. It was there as of late Monday night, and now it’s gone.

I have no idea why ESPN pulled the plug, but it’s interesting for sure.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the situation!