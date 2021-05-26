Watch Chris Pratt In The Full Trailer For ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon has dropped the first full trailer for Chris Pratt’s new movie “The Tomorrow War.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The trailer from Amazon paints an ominous picture of the future as Chris Pratt jumps 30 years forward to fight against aliens, and it doesn’t look like the fight is going well. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the full trailer a watch below.

I’m kind of torn on this movie. I’m pretty inclined to always believe anything involving Chris Pratt will be great.

The dude just cranks out hit after hit. That’s all he’s ever done since “Parks and Rec” ended.

At the same time, the trailer did come off as a shade cringe. The military from the future was going to draft Chris Pratt’s wife if he didn’t go?

Am I supposed to believe an army of mothers is our greatest fighting force in 2051? Seems like a strategic flaw.

At the same time, the action scenes look like they’ll be lit once the movie finally drops, and that’s something I can 100% get behind.

You can catch “The Tomorrow War” on Amazon starting July 2! If for no other reason, I’ll give it a shot simply because Chris Pratt is the man.