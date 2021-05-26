Trevor Lawrence Says Tim Tebow ‘Looks Great,’ Praises His Work Ethic And Character

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has high praise for Tim Tebow.

The Jaguars recently signed Tebow as a tight end, and that means he’ll be tasked with blocking for and catching balls from the former Clemson if he makes the team. Well, the team’s starting QB likes what he’s seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Lawrence said the following on the AP Pro Football Podcast, according to ESPN:

He looks great. He’s just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and [he’s] just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I’m excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He’s in awesome shape.

This is music to my ears. Melt down these comments from Lawrence and inject them right into my soul. Feed me the tears of the critics! Feed them to me.

I’m not even a huge Tim Tebow fan, but the amount he triggers losers in the media and online alone makes it worth cheering for him.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

If Lawrence and Tebow have a great connection in training camp, it’s hard to see that the team will cut him. He’s a young QB and anyone who makes him comfortable on the field is likely to stick around.

Given the high praise from Lawrence early on in the process, I’d say things are off to a hot start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Prepare to cry, critics! Prepare to weep because Tim Tebow is making the Jaguars!