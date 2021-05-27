‘A Slug Leaving This Evidentiary Trail For Miles’: Fox Panel Flames Hunter Biden, Says He Makes Dumb Criminals ‘Look Like Einstein’

A Fox News panel criticized Hunter Biden during Thursday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” saying that he made “stupid criminals look like Einstein.”

Emily Compagno introduced the topic, citing recent reports indicating that President Joe Biden had been more involved with his son’s business dealings than he has admitted. (RELATED: ‘Go Work For Your Brother Then’: Joe Concha Lists All The Infractions He Says Should Have Gotten Chris Cuomo Canned)

WATCH:

Compagno began by noting that President Biden had denied ever being involved in his son’s business dealings — numerous times — but the recent reports indicated otherwise.

“Well, now there are new reports that emails from Hunter’s laptop show that Joe Biden did have dinner with his son’s overseas business partners including three from Ukraine and Russia. While he was vice president, in fact, Vice President of the United States,” she said.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong in the moment,” co-host Pete Hegseth added. “They spoke in code for a reason, and if not for Peter Doocy and if not for The New York Post, they knew they could count on the media never to cover it and there’s got to be a dartboard with Peter Doocy’s face on it somewhere in the White House press office.”

Hegseth went on to say that it mattered, ultimately, because it raised questions about whether the president could be compromised. “The business of the Biden family is government connection,” he said.

Leslie Marshall defended Biden, arguing that the optics weren’t necessarily proof that what was discussed crossed any lines.

“That was an artful explanation and you get an honorary doctorate from me for that. Hunter Biden is like a slug leaving this evidentiary trail for miles,” Compagno replied. “This guy makes stupid criminals look like Einstein but the broader point is this underscores what we already know: Hunter Biden is a shady character and he is insistent on leveraging his father’s name and a relationship for his monetary gain but we now learn of the president’s statements about participating in or knowledge of these business dealings is frankly untrue. So the questions remain. While these facts also be ignored and also will there be accountability?”

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wondered why the press corps was not more interested in asking the tough questions, adding, “Shouldn’t this come up in a White House press briefing? I mean, where’s the press corps?”

“They know it won’t. They know it won’t. They’re not worried about this. And even if it does come up, you know, you’ve seen the positioning that Jen Psaki and others have taken with our own Peter Doocy who asks tough questions,” Harris Faulkner rounded out the discussion, arguing that Doocy was marginalized and brushed aside when he asked tough questions.