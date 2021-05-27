Tua Tagovailoa Says He ‘Wasn’t Comfortable Calling Plays’ Last Season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tau Tagovailoa has opened up about his struggles in 2020.

The former Alabama superstar took the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick last year, and while he showed some flashes, Tua also had some serious struggles. He’s now revealed that he wasn’t very comfortable on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The lefty gunslinger told the media the following Wednesday, according to Outkick:

I wasn’t as comfortable just in general. I wasn’t comfortable calling plays. I think the guys that were here last year were phenomenal. I just didn’t have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still.

This is the kind of honesty that you really can’t put a price on. It was clear to anyone with eyes that Tua wasn’t playing great in 2020.

That’s why Fitzpatrick had to return to the field after Tua won the starting job. He was a rookie, and he was experiencing serious growing pains.

Now, Fitzpatrick is gone, and it’s 100% Tua’s team. There’s nobody coming to the rescue if he struggles like he did at times in 2020.

It’s his show, and he’s responsible for whatever happens. The good news for fans of the Dolphins is that we know what he is when he’s at his best.

When Tua is rolling, he’s a damn impressive quarterback.

We’ll see what he does this season. I have no doubt he’ll make some serious strides.