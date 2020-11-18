Tua Tagovailoa Says His Transition To The NFL Was Easier Than Anticipated

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa thinks his transition to the NFL hasn’t been terribly hard.

The legendary Alabama passer is 3-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL, and has thrown five touchdowns to no interceptions.

To say things are going well for the rookie would be a massive understatement.

How does Tua feel about the whole situation? He thinks it’s not overly difficult. He told ProFootballTalk, “I expected it to be a lot harder. Not that it’s not hard.”

While Tua didn’t get the starting nod right away as the Dolphins chose to ride with Ryan Fitzpatrick, he’s played incredibly well in his first three starts.

There’s no question at all that the Dolphins have found their quarterback of the future, and that should make fans very happy.

After years and years of disappointment, Miami has found their man.

The morning of the 2020 NFL draft, I was walking to the store when a person who is a bit of a football expert texted me asking where I had Tua going.

I said if his hip is healthy, then he will go fifth overall to the Dolphins and play very well. The person agreed. Well, several months later, and we both turned out to be correct.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what Tua does over the coming years. That much is for sure.