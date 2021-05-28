‘This Is ABSURD’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Report About Children Under 11 Wearing Masks Until ‘Fully Vaccinated’

Megyn Kelly blasted a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that children under 11 should wear masks “until vaccinated.”

"This is ABSURD," Kelly tweeted to her millions of followers Thursday. "We are NOT masking 2-11 year olds 'until vaccinated.' NO."

Megyn's post included a retweet of another tweet questioning if the "@AmerAcadPeds studied the long-term effects of masking toddlers on their development?"

"Weighed the trade-offs?" the person added. "Consider the fact that America is an outlier in regularly masking small kids, w/ no discernible difference in spread?"

The tweet included a link to a post about the AAP putting out a statement about keeping kids ages 2-11 masked until they are “fully vaccinated.”

The headline on the news release read, “Children Ages 2 and Up Who Aren’t Fully Vaccinated Should Continue to Wear Face Masks, the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends.”

“The COVID-19 vaccines are remarkably effective, but we must stay vigilant,” AAP President Lee Savio Beers, MD, FAAP shared in the release. “Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, so it’s smart to be cautious and careful, especially when they are playing with friends, accompanying their parents to the grocery store, attending school or camp, and in any other situation in which they are around groups of people, some of whom may not be fully vaccinated.”

The decision comes following reports kids who do get infected with COVID-19 do not become as sick as adults and some might not show any symptoms at all, according to the Mayo Clinic.